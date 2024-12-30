ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 2,277,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,400.0 days.

ZTE Stock Up 46.5 %

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.