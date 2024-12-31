AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

