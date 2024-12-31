AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
