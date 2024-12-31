Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,741,751.02. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,211 shares of company stock worth $90,971,896. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,299,000 after buying an additional 103,087 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

