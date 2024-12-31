Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 3,562,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,773,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

In other Airship AI news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

