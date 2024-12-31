Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $184,264.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,964.74. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $28,480.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,858 shares in the company, valued at $549,847.82. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $12,114,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 22,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

