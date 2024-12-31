Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $59.94. Approximately 5,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $327,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

