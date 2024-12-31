Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 315,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 241,049 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.75.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

