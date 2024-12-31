Analysts Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $21.00

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of BZ opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 265.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 964,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 144.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 104,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 3.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,038,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

