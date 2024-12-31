Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $4.98

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.98.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
