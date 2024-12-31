Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $4.98

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.