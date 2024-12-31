Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,609,360. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,398. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $116.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.