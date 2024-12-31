Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

