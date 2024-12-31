ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BANX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
