ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of ASOS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
