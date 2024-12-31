Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Buys $49,983.22 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Houghton purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $49,983.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

