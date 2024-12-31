AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF remained flat at $52.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

