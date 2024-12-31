Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 76,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,111. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

