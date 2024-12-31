BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 128845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDORY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.