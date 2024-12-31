Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF remained flat at $52.83 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

