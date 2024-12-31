Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of BPMUF remained flat at $52.83 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.