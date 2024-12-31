Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,825,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

