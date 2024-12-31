Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCAX stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.09.
Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
