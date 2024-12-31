BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 93,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.