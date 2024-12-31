BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 93,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

