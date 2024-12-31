Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BGB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,113. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.67%.
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
