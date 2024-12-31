Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,113. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

