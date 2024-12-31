BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 174,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

