Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.9 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

