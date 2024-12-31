Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. 59,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

