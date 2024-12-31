Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 36.4% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHFAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 46,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,920. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

