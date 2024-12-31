Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $78.00

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

