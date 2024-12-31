Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.37. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,512 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 138,950 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabaletta Bio
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.