Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Caterpillar stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $363.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.94 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 109,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $232,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,968. This represents a 20.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

