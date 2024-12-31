C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Monday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

