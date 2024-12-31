Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Centuri stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $28.65.
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
