Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Centuri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centuri

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Centuri Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Centuri by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centuri by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Centuri stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.