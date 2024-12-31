Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Brian C. Judkins Purchases 145 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHE opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 721.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

