China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,932.3 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,879. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
