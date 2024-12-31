China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,932.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,879. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

