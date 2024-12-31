Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,081,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 1,614,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.5 days.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
