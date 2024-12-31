CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.94.

CIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

