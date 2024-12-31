CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Update

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CompuMed Price Performance

Shares of CMPD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.35. CompuMed has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

