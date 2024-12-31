Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,348,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

CNTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,444,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,450. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.