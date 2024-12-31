Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,348,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

CNTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,444,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,450. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

