Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coppernico Metals Price Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137. Coppernico Metals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

