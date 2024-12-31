Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.
About Credito Emiliano
