Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

