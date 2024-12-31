CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.15 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

