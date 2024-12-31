CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 569,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

CTP stock remained flat at C$14.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. CTP has a 1-year low of C$14.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.99.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

