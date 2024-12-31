Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Daifuku Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of DAIUF traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

