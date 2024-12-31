Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.7 days.
Daifuku Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of DAIUF traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.