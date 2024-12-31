Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,293 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 873,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,021. This trade represents a 38.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,672 shares of company stock worth $1,966,596. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

