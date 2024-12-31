Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3251 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

QQQT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 22,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

