DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 164,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,634. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.