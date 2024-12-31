DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
DLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 164,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,634. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
