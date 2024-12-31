Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.
