Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972,304.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

