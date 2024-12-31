E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 69216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$69.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 31.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

