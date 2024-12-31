Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of ET stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 19,380.5% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

