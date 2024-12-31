Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 1.4 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

