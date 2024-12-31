Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) vs. N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Critical Survey

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N2OFF and Evogene”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $175,308.00 18.22 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Evogene $7.48 million 1.38 -$23.88 million ($4.47) -0.43

N2OFF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -3,165.66% -96.06% -83.65% Evogene -314.43% -109.05% -52.55%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares N2OFF and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

N2OFF has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for N2OFF and Evogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evogene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evogene has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Evogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evogene is more favorable than N2OFF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Evogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evogene beats N2OFF on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

